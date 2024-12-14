Warner Bros denies Barbie 2 development amid speculation

HQ

Despite Barbie grossing $1.4 billion worldwide, Warner Bros. denies reports of a sequel in development. Sources suggest that director Greta Gerwig and writer Noah Baumbach have proposed a concept for Barbie 2, but the studio refutes these claims, stating, "THR's reporting is inaccurate." Representatives for Gerwig and Baumbach also assert, "There is no legitimacy to this reporting."

Margot Robbie, who starred in and produced the film, has expressed skepticism about a follow-up, noting the modern tendency to expect sequels: "This wasn't designed to be a trilogy." She had predicted the film's billion-dollar success during its pitch, emphasizing the impact of pairing a significant idea with a visionary director.

While the potential for a sequel remains uncertain, the creative team appears focused on ensuring any continuation meets the original's high standards.

