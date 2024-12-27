Warner Bros. delays The Batman II release until 2027

HQ

Fans of The Batman franchise will have to mark their calendars again, as Warner Bros. has confirmed that The Batman II will not hit theaters until October 1, 2027, a year later than its previously rescheduled date. Originally slated for release in 2025, the sequel was first delayed to 2026, and now it faces yet another setback. According to Variety, the move was made to accommodate the upcoming film by director Alejandro González Iñárritu, which will star Tom Cruise and is expected to hit theaters in October 2026.

Though no specific production issues were mentioned, it appears that the delay is related to Warner Bros. making room for Iñárritu's project, which could be a major player in the upcoming awards season. Meanwhile, other film release dates have also shifted, with Mickey 17 now set for March 2025 and Sinners moving to April 2025. While it's disappointing news for The Batman fans, there's hope that the extra time will allow director Matt Reeves to fine-tune the sequel and deliver a truly exceptional film.

With The Batman II now scheduled for release in 2027, can we expect even bigger surprises and developments for the Dark Knight's next adventure?