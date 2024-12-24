Warner Bros. continues gutting Cartoon Network by delisting games

HQ

Earlier this year, Warner Bros. shut down the Cartoon Network website, which now leads you to the Max website instead. Adult Swim shows were also taken off Max, and now games are being delisted from digital storefronts as well.

As spotted by Wario64 on Bluesky (via PCGamer), Samurai Jack: Battle Through Time, OK KO! Let's Play Heroes, Steven Universe: Save the Light and Steven Universe: Unleash the Light have all been delisted with no reason given.

Two Adventure Time games have also been removed, again without proper reasoning given and without time for people to grab those games if they wanted to have them in their libraries. While these games aren't the biggest titles out there, there are sure to be some fans who would have liked to have played them, or at least had notice they were disappearing.