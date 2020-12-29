Warner Bros. confirms Wonder Woman 3

You're watching Advertisements

Wonder Woman 1984 has finally been released (at least in the US on HBO Max), and Warner Bros. seems to have high expectations. They have already confirmed that a third Wonder Woman movie will be released, and the studio boss Toby Emmerich says they will fast track it, and that Gal Gadot and Patty Jenkins will return to finish the trilogy:

"As fans around the world continue to embrace Diana Prince, driving the strong opening weekend performance of Wonder Woman 1984, we are excited to be able continue her story with our real life Wonder Women - Gal and Patty - who will return to conclude the long-planned theatrical trilogy."

Andy Forssell, boss over Warner Media's customer relations, says Wonder Woman 1984 has been off to a great start:

"'Wonder Woman 1984' broke records and exceeded our expectations across all of our key viewing and subscriber metrics in its first 24 hours on the service, and the interest and momentum we're seeing indicates this will likely continue well beyond the weekend. During these very difficult times, it was nice to give families the option of enjoying this uplifting film at home, where theatre viewing wasn't an option."

How stoked are you for more Wonder Woman?