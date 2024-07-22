English
MultiVersus

Warner Bros. buys the MultiVersus studio

Player First Games is the first acquisition after a bunch of lay-offs.

We've seen Warner Bros. Discovery trying to sell its gaming division, following the trend of doing a bunch of lay-offs and cancelling quite a few projects the last few years, so you might not have seen tonight's announcement coming.

Warner Bros. confirms that it has acquired the MultiVersus developers at Player First Games. We're not told how much WB had to pay or anything like that, but it does at least seem like the giant company is happy with how the real launch of MultiVersus has gone so far, even if it seems to be less popular than when it was in beta.

Let's hope this means Harry Potter, Frodo Baggins, Westworld's The Man in Black and other characters that appear in many wish lists join MultiVersus sooner rather than later.

