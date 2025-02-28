Warner Bros. boss was apparently outraged by Joker: Folie à Deux

HQ

The much-hyped sequel to Joker, one of the most successful films of 2019, was a real failure for Warner Bros., despite a significantly larger production and marketing budget. In short, it was a huge gamble that Warner executives believed in, but which was completely derailed upon release, and became one of the biggest commercial failures of 2024.

It is reported that Joker: Folie à Deux ended up costing Warner around $200 million in pure losses and, according to a report from Bloomberg, the boss David Zaslav was furious about the whole situation. He is also said to have had meetings with several of the other executives from Warner Bros. Motion Picture Group, where he criticised not only Folie à Deux but also several of the studio's other expensive film projects.

Well, not much was right with Joker: Folie à Deux, which was widely criticised for its script, pacing and character development. Many suggested that Todd Phillips simply did not take into account the expectations of fans and made creative choices that went against what the general public wanted.

What do you think should have been done with the sequel, or do you think Joker: Folie à Deux is fine as it is?