Warner Bros apologises for insensitive 'Barbenheimer' posting

Barbenheimer fever hasn't exactly died down given the success of Barbie and Oppenheimer - two direct opposites that have brought people flocking to cinemas around the world. However, not everyone is a fan of the meme, especially Japan, which has taken issue with fans downplaying the devastating effects of the atomic bomb, and now Japan's Warner Bros is criticising its parent company for an insensitive Twitter post.

This is after Warner Bros responded positively to a fan-created poster by Barbenheimer, in which Barbie sits happily on Oppenheimer's shoulders while an atomic bomb falls in the background. "It's going to be a summer to remember," wrote American Warner Bros, to the disappointment of Japanese Warner Bros. The atomic bomb is a sensitive subject for the Japanese for those who know their history and made the following statement on the matter:

"We consider it extremely regrettable that the official account of the American headquarters for the movie 'Barbie' reacted to the social media postings of 'Barbenheimer' fans. We take this situation very seriously. We are asking the U.S. headquarters to take appropriate action. We apologize to those who were offended by this series of inconsiderate reactions. Warner Bros Japan."

American Warner Bros was quick to apologise:

"Warner Brothers regrets its recent insensitive social media engagement. The studio offers a sincere apology."

Do you think this was handled correctly?

Thanks Variety