Warner Bros. and Tom Cruise team up to create franchised theatrical films

HQ

There are few movie stars that have the pull and fame of Tom Cruise. Despite being well into his 50s, Cruise is still regarded as one of the biggest action stars in the world, and this holds true when you look at Mission: Impossible and the Top Gun series as of late. Production giant Warner Bros. Motion Picture Group clearly sees this too, and has now locked down Cruise with a strategic partnership where the two will be working to create a whole array of franchised theatrical offerings.

The deal will see Cruise and Warner Bros. teaming to develop "original and franchise theatrical films starring Cruise in 2024", and to do so, this will see the action star's production company being merged into the Warner Bros. family to create the new division, Warner Bros. Discovery. Cruise. If having his name next to a production giant wasn't enough, Cruise is also said to be getting an office on the Warner Bros. lot in Burbank, California.

Speaking about the partnership, Cruise stated, "I have great respect and admiration for David, Pam, Mike, and the entire team at Warner Bros. Discovery and their commitment to movies, movie fans, and the theatrical experience. I look forward to making great movies together!"

There is no mention as to what films will be coming first as part of this partnership.