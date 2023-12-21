Warner Bros. and Paramount might be 2024's big merger

HQ

2023 will always be remembered as the year when Microsoft bought Activision Blizzard King, but it seems like 2024 might bring another giant merger.

Usually very reliable Sara Fischer over at Axios claims Warner Bros. Discovery CEO David Zaslav and Paramount Global CEO Bob Bakish met to discuss merging the two giants today. Her sources claim Zaslav even had spoken with Shari Redstone, the owner of Paramount's parent company (National Amusements Inc), about such a deal beforehand and hired bankers to evaluate a potential merger.

Such a merger being made and approved would obviously make serious waves for movies, TV, games and more. It would probably lead to Max and Paramount+ gathering all of their content into one service, CBS News combining with CNN to become a real powerhouse in terms of news and many other major changes.

It's just a report about discussions right now, however, and we've similar negotiations fall through much further into the process than this, but it would definitely be interesting to see Warner Bros. and Paramount teaming up against Disney and Netflix.