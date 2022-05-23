Warner Bros. and J.K. Rowling talk about the future of Harry Potter

HQ

The new studio head of Warner Bros. has reportedly set up a meeting with the author and creator of the Harry Potter books, J.K. Rowling, to discuss the future of the brand. Of course, a lot has changed since the series of films based on the books hit cinemas. In particular, one of the biggest problems for Warner has been that their spinoff series Fantastic Beasts simply hasn't attracted the audience they wanted and hoped for.

That said, Rowling has exactly zero plans to write any more books about Harry and his escapades. That much is clear. But Warner has expressed a strong interest in producing a TV series based on Harry Potter for HBO Max. Something that obviously requires the author's approval as she is still the keeper of the keys to the brand. The Wall Street Journal, reporting on the matter, wrote the following about the upcoming meeting.

"At the same time, Mr. Zaslav is looking to make fresh "Harry Potter"-related content for HBO Max-Warner Bros. made all the wizarding franchise's movies-people familiar with his thinking said, and plans to meet with creator J.K. Rowling in the coming weeks to discuss the matter."

In summary, we'll just have to see what the future of Harry Potter in the media will look like. We already know that Fantastic Beasts is threatened with closure, so whether we'll see the end of that saga is also one of the big question marks. Add to that the fact that Rowling herself is now a highly controversial personality after numerous statements, and her involvement in anything new may certainly not necessarily be seen as something positive.

A mess to say the least, what do you think regarding the future of Harry Potter and Fantastic Beasts. What do you want to see, more films about characters we already love or new unexplored sides of the universe?

Thanks, Screenrant.