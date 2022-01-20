Warner Bros. affirms Hogwarts Legacy will launch this year despite delay rumours

HQ

Over the last few weeks, we've been seeing several different rumours and reports that Avalanche Software's upcoming open world action-RPG set in the wizarding world of Harry Potter, Hogwarts Legacy, would in fact be seeing a delay to 2023 due to troubled development. However, these were simply rumours and Warner Bros. has finally spoken up about the matter and given some clarification on when the title will land.

Mentioned in a new update blog post on Wizarding World, it is reaffirmed that Hogwarts Legacy will in fact land in 2022. There's still no word as to an exact date on when it will release, or likewise much to respond to the delay rumours, but the title of "The Hogwarts Legacy video game will be arriving this year" and the mention of "2022 is also the year when the highly anticipated console game from Warner Bros. Games' Portkey Games label, Hogwarts Legacy, is set to be released," does seem to put all the rumours to bed.

If you haven't already, you can be sure to check out the original announcement trailer for Hogwarts Legacy below, to get the gist of what the game will be serving up when it does eventually release.