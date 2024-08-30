Warner Bros. addresses Quidditch's worst rule in Harry Potter: Quidditch Champions

HQ

Earlier this week, it was revealed that PlayStation Plus subscribers will be able to hop into Harry Potter: Quidditch Champions next week when the title debuts as part of their monthly free game offerings. With that being the case, Warner Bros. Games has now shared a full gameplay trailer for the title that reveals how the fictional sport is played and how a certain stupid rule has been addressed and updated.

We're talking about the Snitch here. In the Wizarding World, the Snitch is worth 150 points and ends a game of Quidditch, essentially making it an absolutely necessary objective and setting the Seeker up as the most important role in the sport by an enormous distance. In Quidditch Champions, the Snitch will only be worth 30 points and will not end the game, rather we'll have to wait until the allotted time runs out instead.

Otherwise, the new gameplay trailer also presented a glimpse at the Career Mode and how players will start playing Quidditch at the Weasley's Burrow in the Garden Cup before rising through the ranks and eventually competing against the best from Hogwarts, Durmstrang, and Beauxbatons in the Triwizard Cup, and then finally advancing to the Quidditch World Cup where the most elite competition is held.

As for the online PvP elements, each player will take on the task of being a Chaser and will also operate as either a Keeper, Beater, or Seeker at the same time, meaning the roles seem to be quite fluid in this take on Quidditch.

Check out all of this in action in the new trailer below ahead of Harry Potter: Quidditch Champions launching on PC and consoles on September 3.