Warner boss: Harry Potter TV series is "the biggest streaming event ever, period"

As you probably know, Warner is currently working on retelling the entire Harry Potter saga, but this time in the form of a TV series. This will allow them to explore the story in much greater depth and stay closer to the original books, unlike the films, where an entire school year - with lessons and seasons - had to be squeezed into two or three hours.

And it seems that Warner has a lot of confidence in its TV series. Warner's streaming and gaming chief J.B. Perrette recently explained at a British event (via ComicBook.com) that the series will be the biggest ever as far as streamed TV series are concerned, and by a wide margin. Among other things, he said: "I really think this is the streaming event of the decade."

Apparently, the Harry Potter series is also second (and third) on that list, as he went on to state that it will be "the biggest streaming event in the history of HBO Max and arguably in streaming, period. It's number one, two, and three in many ways."

The Harry Potter series will premiere in 2027, and Dominic McLaughlin has been given the honor of playing Harry Potter, while Arabella Stanton takes on the role of Hermione Granger and Alastair Stout plays Ron Weasley.