Warner announces production of the film 'Lord of the Rings: The Hunt for Gollum' with Andy Serkis and release in 2026

Middle-earth still has many stories to tell on the big and small screen. While we're keeping a close eye on the mammoth epic The Rings of Power on Prime Video, the IP (which is still in the hands of Embracer Group) has two more projects in the works about Tolkien's universe and The Lord of the Rings.

Warner Bros. announced today the production of Lord of the Rings: The Hunt for Gollum, a film about the sinister Lord of the Rings character so excellently brought to the screen by Andy Serkis in Peter Jackson's trilogy. Serkis, despite having successfully continued his career in Hollywood, has never said goodbye to his most important role, and now he will not only play once again the one-time hobbit brought low by the influence of the One Ring, but also direct the film. And he will have a squire in tow, as Peter Jackson will serve as the film's producer with Warner's subsidiary, New Line Cinema.

At the moment not many more details are known about the project, but it is scheduled for release in 2026.

We do know that also in the works is The Lord of the Rings: War of the Rohirrim, an animated film set 200 years before the events of The Hobbit, to be directed by Kenji Kamiyama.

Thank you, Variety.