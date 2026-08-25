Warlock Preview: Going Beyond the Tabletop, RPGs, and Casting Eldritch Blast

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When you think of Dungeons & Dragons given video game form, you're likely going to think of Baldur's Gate III. It pretty much ripped up the idea of a D&D campaign and took it from the tabletop onto your screen. Warlock, the new action/adventure game from Invoke Studios, doesn't have that same ambition. Instead of focusing on letting you tell your own story with a character that's entirely yours to create, the game gives us a set protagonist, a set class, and a set story, focusing instead on a more tailored experience.

That doesn't mean it's entirely linear. Something that was made clear consistently in our hands-off gameplay preview was that the game features a sizeable open world, one that's worth exploring if you want more powerful spells. The magic system is the central gameplay focus in Warlock, from what we could tell. Playing as Kaatri, a former weapons master who made a pact with the ancient witch Tasha in order to gain magical powers, shooting fire from our fingertips will be fairly new for us, but throughout the game we'll progress to control the elements, summon weapons, and better traverse the battlefield as well as wider environments.

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Warlock's magic is where it distances itself from just another AAA over-the-shoulder action/adventure experience. There are staple D&D spells, such as the iconic Warlock mainstay Eldritch Blast, as well as spells that haven't existed in the game for a while, and some that are brand-new to Warlock. They're split between Cantrips, which you can cast at will, and the more powerful Advanced Spells. They slow down time when you cast them, and are set on a cooldown once you've used their might. Unlike the tabletop, you don't just get a few spells and then you're done for the day in Warlock. Invoke is emulating the tabletop in terms of lore, but otherwise it has thrown the Player's Handbook out the window. There are no dice rolls, no spell slots, and you don't really need to know anything about D&D to play. Warlock is an action game, and if you had to stop the action every so often to take a short rest, that would probably suck a lot of fun out of the adventure.

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Fans of Baldur's Gate III probably won't recognise much in Warlock when it comes to its setting, and that's because it has ditched the brighter, lighter fantasy realm of Faerun for Darkon. We're far removed from the Forgotten Realms, in a world surrounded by an impenetrable mist. A mist that our protagonist has pushed through in order to find someone dear to them. Players will likely be as new to the setting as Kaatri is, but thankfully we have an imp companion called Skev to help us out. Skev thankfully avoids being a snarky, Claptrap archetype, at least from what I could tell from his short time in the preview. He's his own imp, with his own agenda, but for now his goals align with Kaatri's.

There's some intrigue in the story, namely in the potential conflict or possible professional relationship between Kaatri and her patron, Tasha. Tasha only appeared briefly in the demo we saw, but we were told that she'll be popping up a lot in the campaign. As she's the one giving Kaatri her magical ability, the dynamics of the relationship are made immediately clear, and it seems even if Kaatri has her own mission in Darkon, it'll be Tasha's whims that'll decide her course of action. I'm hopeful the writing is strong enough to keep this dynamic interesting over the course of however many hours Warlock wants us to spend roaming under the overcast skies of Darkon.

I have to admit when I first saw Warlock I wasn't immediately taken with it. Its gameplay opening with a big fantasy world, watching the back of our warrior protagonist as they walk from one set piece to another. It was all technically impressive, but there wasn't much that immediately stood out. The idea of the modern, AAA action/adventure experience has been getting its fair share of internet criticism in recent months and years, but until we had the term "focus M," it felt like it could be quite hard to conceptualise. "Focus M" if you're not aware, refers to a parody video in which a glossy, overly realistic Mario ventures in a third-person action/adventure version of a typical platformer, complete with Princess Peach feeding him vital information over comms.

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Insomniac has been getting flack for its following of this formula with Marvel's Wolverine, and there are elements of Warlock that feel similar when it comes to combat and the structure of encounters. There are only so many God of Wars I can take, and the melee combat especially in Warlock looked like it was far too much style over substance. A lot of vibrant effects, but the spells were what made me wonder what the game would feel like with me holding the controller. Watching Kaatri summon lighting in the rain, mix and match spells to hold enemies up in the air while she battered those left on the ground, and of course throw some Eldritch Blasts was a great spectacle, one that clearly allows for a lot of build options. On the topic of options, you won't just customise Kaatri based on the spells you're wielding, as apparently there are cosmetics and other bits of equipment that can completely change a playstyle.

All Warlock has to do is show off more of that magic, and less of its main character walking around like they could be from any fantasy IP in the world, and it'll showcase more of what can make this game great when it launches. There's still a lot of time left for us to see a lot more of Warlock, and while I'm a tad sceptical on it offering the freedom of spells Kaatri had in the demo, I'm eager to get my hands on it and test it for myself.