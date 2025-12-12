Warlock is a new dark fantasy RPG from the world of Dungeons & Dragons

We knew that we were going to get a lot more D&D games following the success of Baldur's Gate III, and Wizards of the Coast isn't wasting any time in showing us the directions its fantasy world can go. Particularly, the new RPG Warlock seems to give us a glimpse at a darker side of the IP.

We only got a look at a cinematic from Warlock, but it already looks like it's embracing the edgier, darker side of D&D. The game will be showing off some gameplay next summer, ahead of a release date coming some time in 2027.

Plenty of time for us to hear more about the game, and while the cinematics can showcase some cool-looking visuals, hopefully soon we can see if the gameplay matches them: