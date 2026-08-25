Warlock: Dungeons & Dragons reveals its first action-packed gameplay trailer

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Following the success of Baldur's Gate 3, the next major game based on Dungeons & Dragons is on the horizon, but this time things look rather different. During Gamescom Opening Night Live, Invoke Studios revealed the first gameplay footage from Warlock: Dungeons & Dragons.

Gone are the turn-based battles and dice rolls, replaced by more traditional third-person action that combines melee combat with a generous helping of magic.

Players step into the shoes of Kaatri, a battle-hardened veteran who gains supernatural powers through a pact with the formidable Tasha. Magic plays a central role not only in combat but also in exploration, allowing players to uncover new paths through the world.

Warlock takes place in a dark, open fantasy world and is being developed by Invoke Studios, the team behind Dungeons & Dragons: Dark Alliance. The game is scheduled to launch on PC, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series X/S sometime next year. Check out the trailer below.