WarioWare: Move It offers 200+ mini games for Switch

One of the many announcements during today's Nintendo Direct was WarioWare: Move It. While we didn't get a whole lot of details, it was revealed that it launches later this year for Switch and that we can look forward to over 200 mini games.

Judging by the first trailer, they offer just the kind of madness that made the series so popular in the first place with quirky Japanese humour. It also looks like a more traditional installation than many of the previous WarioWare games, which has often had some kind of gimmick.

The last WarioWare title was WarioWare: Get It Together from 2021, which was also released for Switch.