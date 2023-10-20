Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

WarioWare: Move It

WarioWare: Move It is every bit as crazy as we hoped it would be

You should absolutely watch the madness unfold in the latest trailer.

Nintendo's by far craziest video game series is WarioWare. A collection of absolutely hilarious video games filled with crazy and a very Japanese sense of humor - all in the best way possible. On November 3, it's time for the next installation in the long running franchise WarioWare, that actually started on Game Boy Advance 20 years ago.

Now Nintendo Japan has released a new trailer for WarioWare: Move It with three minutes of micro-game madness (it includes over 200 micro-games, each being only a few seconds in length), and we really thing you should check it out. Just trust us on this one...

WarioWare: Move It

