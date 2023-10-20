WarioWare: Move It is every bit as crazy as we hoped it would be

HQ

Nintendo's by far craziest video game series is WarioWare. A collection of absolutely hilarious video games filled with crazy and a very Japanese sense of humor - all in the best way possible. On November 3, it's time for the next installation in the long running franchise WarioWare, that actually started on Game Boy Advance 20 years ago.

Now Nintendo Japan has released a new trailer for WarioWare: Move It with three minutes of micro-game madness (it includes over 200 micro-games, each being only a few seconds in length), and we really thing you should check it out. Just trust us on this one...