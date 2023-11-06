WarioWare: Move It - A guide to unlocking Pyoro W

HQ

WarioWare titles might be mostly about micro games, but as you progress through them, they all hide more elaborate mini games, gizmos, and other quirky activities as extras. Perhaps the most beloved unlockable for fans is Pyoro, the mini game which started with the bird extending a long, reptile-like tongue diagonally to grab some seeds but that, ever since the first Mega Microgame$!, we've seen doing all sorts of things, including seed-spitting and, more recently, becoming a giant final boss in WarioWare: Get it Together.

In the very ingenious WarioWare: Move It, now available on the Nintendo Switch, the bird reaches its latest evolution in the form of Pyoro W, another fantastic mini game related to the new entry's specific features.

How to unlock Pyoro W

Fans of the WarioWare series can probably guess by now, as here you have to do the very same as in many previous instalments. In order to play Pyoro W, you'll have to have seen and played every single micro game of the 200+ on offer at least once.

And how can you do that? During the natural progression of the game in the Story Mode you'll go a long way already in terms of attempted micro games given that, once again, all these seconds-lasting challenges are classified according to the different characters making up the "plot" (who, at the same time, encompass the different starting poses), as stops in the island. However, to see every single one of the 223 micro games in WarioWare: Move It, you'll have to play each character several times, as there's no way to see them all on your first run.

Why so? Because every stop in the Story Mode ends by defeating each character's Final Boss, and thus it's mathematically impossible for you to see all the micro games in one sitting when their rounds are about 15-20 micro games with some added repetition. Once you've completed every character in the Story Mode you can visit their adventure once again, and then, the micro game succession will turn infinite, turning up difficulty and speed every now and then.

If you want to know which characters you have completed already, don't look on the map as sadly the game doesn't show you there - instead you have to enter the Museum to check it out. Inside, every completed character is marked with a star, and if someone doesn't, you can access to see how many micro games have you missed.

WarioWare: Move It character list

(In order of appearance in the Story Mode - all of them have 21 micro games, except for Wario, who only has 13).



Wario



Mona



Crygor, Penny, and Mike



Ashley and Red



Orbulon



Kat and Ana



Cricket and Mantis



Jimmy T



Dribble and Spitz



9-Volt



Volcano Wario



Okay... so how do I get to see the micro games I'm missing? There's no secret technique to find those you haven't played yet, but in reality when you've seen played the credits you will have got enough skills to play character rounds of 30+ micro games easily. With 2-3 attempts it's usually enough to see them all given the certain random element to them.



Tip: If you have just seen that micro game you were missing and don't fancy keep playing that same character as it's getting tiresome or boring, you can exit the game as soon as you see the game and it'll already be exhibited at the Museum.



When every single character shows a star, Pyoro W will at last be available on the map. Let's play!

How to play Pyoro W

In Pyoro W you control how two parallel islands in the shape of rectangular platforms incline by tilting your respective Joy-Con controllers. Take a look at our first attempt at the game to understand the mechanics involving enemy types, fat or slim rolling Pyoro, multipliers, petals, and more: