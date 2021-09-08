WarioWare: Get It Together

HQ

Whilst it made for some truly must-have titles on the Game Boy Advance and the DS, Nintendo's dedication to the WarioWare series sadly saw a steep decline over the last decade. We did receive the spin-off Game & Wario on the WiiU and WarioWare Gold acted as a compilation of previous micro-games on the 3DS, but during this time we never saw the release of a core mainline outing. You can imagine our surprise then when Nintendo announced at this year's E3 that a brand-new entry titled Get It Together would be launching this September on the Switch. The game, whilst returning to the series' classic format, makes many changes such as having a cast of 20 playable characters.

The rather paper-thin Story Mode here sees our beloved hero Wario lazying around as usual and aggressively hammering away at his handheld console. A strange brightly coloured object from the sky then collides with Wario's home and for some reason that we can't explain he somehow ends up being sucked into the world inside of his device. Within this digital realm, Wario must work together with his friends to find an escape and squish all the bugs lurking around each corner.

The Story Mode, whilst understandably not the title's main focus, I found to be pretty weak as there is no voice acting present and you just move across a Super Mario-like map completing one set of micro-games after the next until the credits roll. In total, it took me roughly four hours to complete it solo, and even then some of it felt like filler, as some of the later stages just repeat the same content from before. The main positive I can say is that there is an element of replayability, as you won't see all of the micro-games on your first run and you'll need to revisit some stages to unlock them all.

There are more than 200 micro-games here and these encompass a variety of categories such as fantasy, sports, nature. Just like previous entries, these range from more simple tasks like counting a certain amount of objects to downright absurd ones like having to plug somebody's nostril. Moving from one game to the next just feels so random due to the constant shift in art style and gameplay and there's a real sense of tension as you only have several seconds to figure out what to do. Me and my co-op partner were also in stitches much of the time, so it was a challenge to fight back the laughter and remain focused.

Some of my favourite micro-games here were the Nintendo classic stages as they drew influence from all eras of the company's history ranging from Ice Climbers back on the NES to the recent release of Fire Emblem: Three Houses. My favourites from these saw me having to select what side was the most drenched in paint in Splatoon 2 and another saw me having to defeat all the enemies within a stage of Donkey Kong Country: Tropical Freeze. Obviously with more than 200 games here not all of them are particularly memorable and some repeat the same objectives with a different coat of paint, but I guess that's to be expected with there being so many.

Unlike previous WarioWare titles, Get It Together has 20 different characters that you can unlock throughout the story that all move and attack in different ways. Mike, for example, can fly but only attack upwards, 18-Volt cannot move but he can fire lasers in all directions, and 9-Volt has a long-ranged attack, but he is constantly moving left to right. Having to adjust to these character's movesets on the fly helped to add to the game's chaotic and spontaneous nature, but it did present a newfound issue of its own. Some of these characters perform better at certain micro-games than others and often you'll feel like you're being unfairly punished for picking the wrong ones even though stages are selected at random.

Fortunately, even after you complete the Story Mode there's still plenty here to keep you hooked. First of all, you can play any micro-games you've completed within the Play-o-pedia, and there are also weekly challenges that you can take on within the Wario Cup. On top of this, there's also the Variety Pack, which contains its own set of exclusive party games that are more high-score oriented. One of my favourites of these is a beat-em-up style mode called Friendless Battle. Here you fight to survive as long as possible by taking on progressively more aggressive waves of your crew members. These don't feel as spontaneous or hilarious as some of the other mini-games, but extra content is also appreciated and it's great to see that some of these can include up to four players.

Speaking of co-op, Get It Together's Story Mode and micro-games within the Play-o-pedia are playable with a friend either on the same console or through local wireless. Having a friend along for the ride does, of course, amplify the fun, and things feel balanced here as you're both equally as responsible for succeeding in and failing a particular micro-game. What I will say, however, is that I wish that players could play as different characters at the same time. This could have opened up a completely different layer of teamwork and strategy if players had to work together and use the strengths of their individual characters.

On top of all of this content, you'll also unlock the Emporium after the credits roll and here you can use the coins you've accumulated by completing challenges to purchase new items that you can gift your crew. Essentially, your crew members all have their own level and once it's increased through receiving items you'll be able to unlock new concept artwork and colour schemes. You can't just give any old random items to characters either, as some will have more potent effects than others and you need to consider whether it will fit in with their personalities. For example, Wario, presumably due to his signature smell of garlic, didn't react too fondly to me offering him a toothbrush as a present.

Get It Together is one of those titles that I just struggled to put down and I can see myself making a return to many times in future. The highly tense and hilarious micro-games are just designed to be played over and over again, and the longevity here is extended through the game's weekly challenges and four-player Variety Pack party games. As discussed, it does have a handful of weak aspects such as its Story Mode, but it's still great to see the series shine brightly once again after many years away from the limelight.