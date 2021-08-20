English
WarioWare: Get It Together

WarioWare: Get It Together demo has been made available

A brand-new overview trailer has also been released.

The highly anticipated party game WarioWare: Get It Together is scheduled to release on Switch on September 10, we believe that many of you are just like us, can't wait to play it. Luckily, today we have great news for you.

A demo for WarioWare: Get It Together has been made available and you can download it already if you want to give it a try. Other than that, Nintendo also released a brand new Japanese overview trailer, you can check it below.

WarioWare: Get It Together

