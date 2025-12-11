Wario World now available on Nintendo Switch 2: Nintendo has just added it to NSO

Nintendo seems to be ramping up its beefing up of its Nintendo Switch Online subscription service these days. Yesterday we talked about two Nintendo 64 classics joining the service, and today we're talking about a title that will be joining from the Gamecube digital catalogue (and therefore only accessible to Nintendo Switch 2 subscribers). We're talking about Wario World, the title developed by Treasure Co. and released for Nintendo's console in 2003.

Wario World was a platformer featuring Mario's chubby adversary as the protagonist, where he had to regain control of his castle from Black Jewel, an evil jewel. Wario had a "hyper-suction" ability. It's a pretty fun game, if a little short. Anyway, it's available now via NSO + Expansion Pack, and you can check it out in the new trailer released by Nintendo below.

More Wario coming soon...

Gamereactor has learned that this classic won't be the only news dedicated to the garlic-nosed overlord, as there will be more news about the character soon. What do you think it will be?