Wario veteran Goro Abe has left Nintendo after 25 years

In less than a year, two heavyweight Nintendo veterans have left the company. We are talking about Kensuke Tanabe and Hideki Konno, who have both been with the company since the early NES years and started their careers in 1986. Now another veteran has announced his departure.

This time it's Goro Abe, who has worked at Nintendo for over 25 years. He has been something of a Wario expert at Nintendo and has been involved in Wario Land 4 and all the WarioWare games, as well as contributing his Wario expertise to Super Smash Bros. Brawl. Via X, he writes that the reason for his departure is that he has been offered a position as a professor at Osaka Electro-Communication University to work with game and social design, as well as conducting research into game development.

We would like to thank him for all the unforgettable entertainment and wish him the best of luck.