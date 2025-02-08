Wario Land 4 is coming to Switch Online next week

Nintendo continues to expand its library of classic titles, and now they've announced that Wario Land 4 will be added to Switch Online + Expansion Pack on February 14. Originally released for the Game Boy Advance, this adventure lets us jump around as Wario and help him collect treasures. Check out the trailer and a brief description of the game below.

"Wario Land 4 is coming to Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack on 2/14! Loot-loony Wario has discovered his biggest score yet! It's a fabulous golden pyramid filled with riches! Trouble is, its denizens don't want to give up the treasure easily, but that hasn't stopped Wario before! In Wario Land 4, the greedy hero finds himself no longer invincible, as in his previous platform adventures. He can, however, undergo amazing transformations that aid him in his quest—like becoming Vampire Bat Wario, Bouncy Wario, and even Zombie Wario!"

Have you played Wario Land 4 before, and will you be trying it on Switch?