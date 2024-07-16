Warhorse wanted to make a Kingdom Come: Deliverance sequel before the first game was out

HQ

The announcement of Kingdom Come: Deliverance II came as a pleasant surprise back in April. Warhorse Studios' immersive RPG is set to return, although in the developer's mind, this sequel is more of a continuation of the original dream for Henry's story.

Speaking with Epic Games, lead scripter Martin Ziegler spoke about the studio's vision for what Kingdom Come: Deliverance II will be. "We had our hearts set on making a sequel even before starting the first Kingdom Come: Deliverance, because we knew that we wanted to tell a story that would be larger than just one game," he said. "Then during the development [of the original game] we had to leave a lot of really great ideas on the cutting room floor, which reinforced this idea even more, as we wanted to return back to them...Fortunately, the players drove the first game to a large enough success that we indeed have the opportunity to work on this sequel, and for that we're very grateful to them."

We can also expect more immersion this time around, with a big city making its debut in the sequel. Historians, reenactors, professors, and more were brought in to make everything as accurate as possible, including the addition of new weaponry, such as crossbows and the first look at gunpowder.

The combat will also be different this time around. For those accustomed to the difficult fighting in the original game, there will be some changes to make sure it's not too easy, whereas the combat has apparently been made more accessible for new players.

Kingdom Come: Deliverance II releases later this year for PS5, Xbox Series X/S, and PC.