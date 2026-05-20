Warhorse announces two new ambitious projects

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After months of rumours and speculation, Warhorse has now officially confirmed what many of us have been hoping for. The team behind Kingdom Come: Deliverance II is currently working on a brand-new open-world adventure based on Tolkien's world, as well as another sequel to Kingdom Come.

The announcement came via a brief post on social media where Warhorse wrote:

"You might have heard the rumors, it's time to reveal what we are working on. 1. An open-world Middle-earth RPG. 2. A new Kingdom Come adventure. We're excited to tell you more when the time is right"

In short, no details, but enough to get our mouths watering. In other words, the team has their hands full for the next few years with two such tantalising titles, and we sincerely hope they'll share more info before the year is out.

Which of these two projects are you most looking forward to?