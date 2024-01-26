Warhaven is shutting down its servers

HQ

Warhaven, the multiplayer medieval combat game from Nexon, is shuttering its servers. The game had seen Alpha tests since 2021, but the developers have since announced that the game's servers are not long for this world.

The announcement came via a post on the game's Steam community page, where it was revealed that you won't be able to purchase microtransactions as of today, and that the servers will be permanently shutting down on the 5th of April.

"Despite all the shortcomings, we will deeply cherish the warm affection and support you have sent towards Warhaven in our hearts," reads the Steam post. "Thank you for being part of the Warhaven's journey."

