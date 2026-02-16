Warhammer's latest murderous tree has its own fragrance line

HQ

Is it a scent? A fragrance? A lifestyle completely centralised around a single bottle of perfume? No, no, and no. Grove Guardian is not a new perfume, but is instead - as you should probably expect from the folks at Games Workshop - a new miniature for you to tear through the battlefields of the Mortal Realms.

The Sylvaneth are getting a lot of attention right now, with new models and a fresh Battletome on the way for Warhammer: Age of Sigmar. The Grove Guardians are key figures in Sylvaneth lore and in their armies, as they oversee the growth of new Sylvaneth, planted firmly in the roots of an ancient tree as they staunchly protect their groves.

Wielding a watering jug in one hand, and a wicked, crescent-bladed weapon in the other, the Grove Guardian blends life and death, just as so many of her fellow treefolk do in a Sylvaneth army. With the Battletome's release, we're also getting new big boxes featuring reinforcements of tree-spirits, gossamid cavalry, and a regiment of renown called the Twisted Branch.

