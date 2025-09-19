Warhammer's Black Library gives the Imperial Guard some more love in new stories

HQ

Space Marines might be the poster boys for Warhammer 40,000, but there simply aren't enough of them to be everywhere at once. Therefore, it falls upon the Astra Militarium or Imperial Guard to defend everyday citizens and planets threatened by Chaos and Xenos. They are the many, as you can probably tell by how many Black Library books are centred around them.

As per a new Warhammer Community post, we get a look at the latest Militarum novels coming to the Black Library. First of all, there's a lovely new collection of the Commissar Yarrick books, following his early days to his most-famous moments. Yarrick may no longer be with us in the main setting, but it's always good to remember one of the Militarum's greatest legends.

Elsewhere, we get a novel focused on the ever-famous Death Korps of Krieg in The Relentless Dead, a direct sequel to Steel Dread from Andy Clark in Demolisher, and a story that takes the fight against Xenos to the skies in Vagabond Squadron. Special Editions of these books are also set to arrive later this year.

