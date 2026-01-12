Warhammer World USA set to open in late 2027

HQ

Warhammer World is coming to the US. The UK-based attraction centred around grimdark far futures and battles fought across entire fantasy realms is taking a leap across the pond to open a brand-new location late in 2027.

The news was announced in a brief post on Warhammer's Community page, in which we hear that the new Warhammer World will be based just outside of Washington D.C. and will be different from the Nottingham location in many ways, while maintaining what you'd expect from Warhammer World.

If you're not clued in and are immediately thinking of rollercoasters and mascots when Warhammer World gets brought up, the location isn't like a theme park, but still offers plenty of fun to be had. In the Nottingham location, there are huge dioramas dedicated to Warhammer battles, impressive statues, artworks, and more. The Washington location will offer much of the same, with a new edge to it when it arrives next year.

