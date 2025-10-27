Warhammer: Vermintide 3 isn't coming anytime soon as Fatshark is happier updating its existing games

HQ

It has been seven years since Warhammer: Vermintide 2 first let us battle hordes of Chaos worshippers as well as endless rat tides in medieval melee combat. While some fans might think now is the perfect time for a sequel, developer Fatshark has no intention of making one right now.

"We can always do campaigns going off in different directions, exploring the Warhammer Fantasy world," design director Joakim Setterberg told PC Gamer. "There's still a lot of stuff, which includes expanding on the things that we've already been doing, like Chaos Wastes. For that matter, there's a lot of gameplay stuff that players would want us to revisit or—not 'fix', but we have some systems in place that are a bit rough. We could always tweak those. Quality-of-life wise, I'd say there's a lot of stuff to do still. So Vermintide will keep on going."

While Games Workshop revived the world of Warhammer Fantasy with The Old World in recent years, Vermintide and its sequel still take place in a dying setting. Perhaps an Age of Sigmar Tide game could be on the cards in the future, but as Setterberg said, that isn't in the works right now.

When talking about the origins of Vermintide, Fatshark CEO Martin Wahlund mentioned another horde-based enemy. "We were tempted to look at orcs and other things. But orcs, you know, there's a lot of different games that have orcs already. There was no game with skaven. This was sort of an easy pick after a bit of thinking, basically."

Perhaps orcs could arrive in a DLC for Warhammer: Vermintide 2. After all, the Beastmen faction were added in a similar way. It might be hard to stop night goblins and Skaven from slashing each other up, though.