Warhammer: Vermintide 2's Return to the Reik event arrives this week

HQ

It has been over a decade since Vermintide first released, and the developer Fatshark has decided now's the time to revisit an old haunt again, as it brings a reimagined version of the River Reik mission from the first game into Warhammer: Vermintide 2.

Return to the Reik sees the Ubersreik Five head off in search of Kruber's father's sword. Things have changed since they last sailed the treacherous waters, and they now have more than just hordes of ratmen to deal with.

In the trailer below, we see the worshippers of Nurgle have also made their way to the River Reik, and are more than happy to try and end Kruber's quest early. The map launches on the 20th of November, bringing us yet another bit of free content to a game that keeps on giving.