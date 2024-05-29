Warhammer: Vermintide 2's PvP mode's alpha starts tomorrow

HQ

Games Workshop is celebrating the last few days of the Warhammer Skulls festival, and with that in mind, the creator of the massive fantasy/sci-fi world has revealed and further highlighted some of its temporary offerings.

At the forefront is the PvP Versus mode for Warhammer: Vermintide 2, which is getting its first alpha as soon as tomorrow, May 30. When it kicks off, players on PC will be able to put the mode to the test as part of a free update that will serve as a taste of what the mode will bring to the table when it ultimately arrives in full.

Otherwise, Games Workshop has affirmed that you only have a short window remaining to jump back into Speed Freeks, as the kart-racer will be ending its free beta period tomorrow too.

On top of the continued deals and sales on Warhammer titles on all platforms, and free games from the Epic Games Store, you can also boot up World of Tanks: Modern Armor to check out a bunch of themed content in that game, all while getting free content in Blood Bowl 3 and Warhammer 40,000: Warpforge. With the Skulls festival in its final days, don't forget to reap the rewards while they are available.