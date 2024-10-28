Warhammer: Vermintide 2's new progression rework will make it easier for new players

HQ

Getting into any live-service game years after it first released can be tough. Players who've been there since day one can be so strong it feels like they're just dragging you along on an adventure, rather than you earning your spot on the team. That very much used to be the case in Warhammer: Vermintide 2, as if you were just starting out, your friends would have to play at a lower difficulty just so you can join in.

That is all about to change, though. As outlined in a new blog post, Vermintide 2 is changing the way new players can get into the game. They'll be able to play any difficulty in private games, and can start from Veteran difficulty in public games.

Also, a new XP multiplier per level of difficulty means you should be able to grow with your chosen character much more quickly. With the arrival of Versus mode looming, the modern classic co-op title is expecting a boom of players relatively soon, it seems.