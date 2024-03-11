Warhammer: Vermintide 2 Versus mode is now available for everyone to try

HQ

After four years of waiting, recently Warhammer: Vermintide 2 introduced us to its Versus mode. Similar to Left 4 Dead, the asymmetrical multiplayer mode allowed players to take on the role of the rats for the first time.

Now, following a successful closed alpha test that saw thousands of players try the mode out, Fatshark is giving everyone the chance to try the Versus mode, and it can be accessed from the game's main menu.

Versus is still in alpha, so if you see anything that you think needs a change, be sure to shout about it. Well, perhaps not shout, but politely inform the developers. In a new blog post, we already saw that Fatshark was listening to community feedback, improving the Pactsworn to help their winrate, while keeping the game as balanced as possible.