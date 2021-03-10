Warhammer: Vermintide 2 to head into the Chaos Wastes with next DLC

You're watching Advertisements

The next expansion for Fatshark's horde-slaying title Warhammer: Vermintide 2 has been teased and it looks like the game will be heading into the Chaos Wastes sometime next month.

As it stands today, we don't know all that much regarding what this DLC involves, but we can probably expect to fight a whole bunch of rats as per usual. The teaser video (linked above) however did deliver a message that stated, "The end times are upon us, but Chaos is not the only power in this benighted world," which does seem to suggest we could be facing something else - although if history is anything to go by, it's likely just more rats.

Fatshark did reply to a comment on the teaser on Twitter, saying, "Just to temper expectations, Chaos Wastes will not have new enemies in the fray from day one. Not promising later additions either, but we'd be lying if we said we weren't exploring the possibilities with ernest." This does leave the door open for new foes down the line, but for the time being, let's just assume the Chaos Wastes involves more rats.

The expansion is expected to land in April 2021, although no exact release date has been noted just yet.