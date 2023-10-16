Warhammer: Vermintide 2 shows off Necromancer gameplay

HQ

The final DLC class for Warhammer: Vermintide 2 has been a long time coming, but even as developer Fatshark improves its most recent release in Warhammer 40,000: Darktide, it isn't leaving fantasy fans behind.

We've known Sienna would be receiving a necromancer class as her final career option for some time, but now we've got a look at its gameplay. Summoning a small army of skeletons to fight at her side, Sienna plays a multitude of roles in this new subclass.

She can deal damage with her skeletons, use them as a shield wall to block oncoming hordes, and more. Also, she wields a wicked scythe with this subclass and can blast through numerous foes with blue fire.

Check out the trailer below, and if you want some early impressions of how the subclass plays, we got a chance to preview it here.