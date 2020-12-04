Warhammer: Vermintide 2 optimised for Xbox Series S/X

You're watching Advertisements

Slaying Skaven's is now looking better than ever, as Warhammer: Vermintide 2 has been optimised for Xbox Series S/X. This was revealed by the Swedish developer Fatshark who writes that they are "making good use of the consoles impressive technical specs".

This means it "runs smoother than ever before, allowing for some truly silky smooth and visually satisfying rat killing" - which sound pretty awesome, to be honest. Warhammer: Vermintide 2 is included with Xbox Game Pass if you feel like trying it out, something we highly recommended that you do.