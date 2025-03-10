Warhammer: Vermintide 2 offers a new Versus map and delays Weapon Pack DLC out of this year

HQ

Warhammer: Vermintide 2's 7th anniversary celebration is now live. If you hop on and kill some rats from now until the 16th of March, you'll benefit from double XP, and can gain a couple of new profile frames, too.

The first frame can be gained by playing the event mission A Quiet Drink, and the second is given to players who suffered from a data loss issue recently, affecting their Versus play. Also, in Versus there's a new map - A Grudge Served Cold - which takes you to an abandoned Dwarf hall previously featured in the Adventure mode.

Unfortunately, this lot of good news comes with a bit of bad, as elsewhere in the latest patch notes, we see that the game's Weapon Pack will not be arriving this year. While players were hyped to get their hands on some extra weapons, Vermintide 2 players are loyal enough to stick around for seven years already, so what's another added onto it?