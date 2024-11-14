Warhammer: Vermintide 2 launches Versus PvP mode for all players

HQ

Warhammer: Vermintide 2 once told us that we'd see a Left 4 Dead 2-like PvP mode when the game released, if not soon after. More than six years later, the game has delivered on that guarantee, and it has been well worth the wait.

The Versus PvP mode for Vermintide 2 is now available, giving players access to the game's five main classes, and an additional roster of rats to play as. From the sneaking Gutter Runner to the never-ending fire of the Ratling Gun, you'll have to stop the heroes from completing their objectives if you're on the side of the rats, whereas if you're a hero, you'll face a greater challenge than ever before.

The mode has been tested out in Alpha and Beta before now, but with the latest patch, it has been unleashed for all players. Also, if you're not yet a Vermintide 2 owner, on Steam right now the game has a 95% discount, making it just over £1. For what you get, and the additional features coming with Versus to make it easier for new players to level up, it might be worth skipping the guac on your wrap or the cream on your coffee for this entire game.