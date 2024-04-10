Warhammer: Vermintide 2 is giving fans a new mission this week

HQ

Even if Fatshark is focusing more on its newest release, Warhammer 40,000: Darktide, there's always something to look forward to in the fantasy land of the Old World as well. Warhammer: Vermintide 2 is getting a new mission with a free update on the 11th of April.

A Parting of the Waves takes place on a stormy town by the shore. As always, it has been infested with rats and Chaos warriors, and it's up to you to take them down. This map will conclude the Karak Azgaraz story in Vermintide 2, so if you've been following it for a while, you'll want to get on the update soon. Check out the trailer below: