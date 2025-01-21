Warhammer: Vermintide 2 is getting a new map this week

HQ

Last month, Warhammer: Vermintide 2 introduced us to a brand-new campaign, coming our way for free. Verminous Dreams first took us to The Forsaken Temple, a ruin that - like every other location in the game - had become overrun with rats.

As with the first map, which dropped pretty much out of the blue, the second map has also been announced with very little time until its release. Devious Delvings is the name of the second map of the campaign, and it'll lead us deeper into the ruined temple to see what the Skaven have done with it.

The map releases this week, on the 23rd of January, and shows that even with the launch of the highly anticipated Versus PvP mode, Vermintide 2 is still giving us some great PvE content to chew through every so often.