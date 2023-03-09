Warhammer: Vermintide 2 is free on Steam to celebrate its fifth anniversary

HQ

Fatshark has been no stranger to making Warhammer: Vermintide 2 entirely free, and has done so multiple times in the past. Now, as the game is celebrating its fifth anniversary, the Swedish developer has announced that Vermintide 2 will once again be free to play, from now until March 13.

Granted the free access only applies to those on Steam, but it's still a great chance to jump back into the game to see if its rat-slaying gameplay is up your street.

To add to the free week, the anniversary celebrations will also include a time-exclusive level, A Quiet Drink, which is making its return until March 20, allowing players a chance to fill their cups at Helmgart's tavern, which has been overrun by nasty rats.

Talking about the anniversary, Fatshark's CEO, Martin Wahlund has stated: "I think it's fair to say that none of us thought Vermintide 2 would have such a lasting impact and still be so popular after half a decade.

"We're immensely proud of what we've accomplished with the game and still quite excited about its future. Of course, we wouldn't be here without all the support from our players, so stay tuned for even more Vermintide 2 in 2023."

So, despite Warhammer 40,000: Darktide's recent release, expect more Vermintide 2 content throughout this year!