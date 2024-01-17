Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

Warhammer: Vermintide 2

Warhammer: Vermintide 2 is finally getting PvP multiplayer

The closed alpha test begins this week for Versus.

HQ

Warhammer: Vermintide 2's Versus mode was first teased back in 2019. As a sort of Left 4 Dead style of PvP, it would finally let some players live out their dreams of being a man-sized rat as they took on the traditional heroes you'll be used to playing as throughout the regular game.

However, this 4v4 multiplayer seemed a bit of a distant dream for a while. As Fatshark moved onto Warhammer 40,000: Darktide we still got Vermintide 2 content but it was more focused on giving the existing heroes new subclasses. Now, as per a Fatshhark Forums post, the closed alpha test for Versus is nearly here.

A stream will take place today, the 17th of January at 15:30 GMT/16:30 CET, and tomorrow players who've been invited via email will be able to check out this mode. It's still likely going to be a while before we're all fighting one another, but it's a very promising update on this highly anticipated game mode nonetheless.

Warhammer: Vermintide 2

