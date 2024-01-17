Warhammer: Vermintide 2 is finally getting PvP multiplayer

HQ

Warhammer: Vermintide 2's Versus mode was first teased back in 2019. As a sort of Left 4 Dead style of PvP, it would finally let some players live out their dreams of being a man-sized rat as they took on the traditional heroes you'll be used to playing as throughout the regular game.

However, this 4v4 multiplayer seemed a bit of a distant dream for a while. As Fatshark moved onto Warhammer 40,000: Darktide we still got Vermintide 2 content but it was more focused on giving the existing heroes new subclasses. Now, as per a Fatshhark Forums post, the closed alpha test for Versus is nearly here.

A stream will take place today, the 17th of January at 15:30 GMT/16:30 CET, and tomorrow players who've been invited via email will be able to check out this mode. It's still likely going to be a while before we're all fighting one another, but it's a very promising update on this highly anticipated game mode nonetheless.