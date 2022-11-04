Warhammer: Vermintide 2 is currently free to keep forever on Steam

HQ

The Swedish developer Fatshark is currently celebrating seven years of the "Tide" series of titles (Vermintide, Vermintide 2, and soon, Darktide). In that effort, it has announced that as of right now and until November 7, players on Steam will be able to claim and add Warhammer: Vermintide 2 to their collection for free and to keep forever.

This will just be the base game however, as DLC will still need to be purchased, but Fatshark is also offering a discount on all of this as well, by selling all DLC for 50% off during the time period.

And you're going to want to claim and jump into the game if you haven't already, as on November 8, the developer will be releasing a free update for the game, called Trail of Treachery, which includes a new snowy mission, and part one of a two part series.

Anyone who has a copy of either Vermintide 1 or 2 will also be eligible to claim the Devoted Rejects Pack in Warhammer 40,000: Darktide, when it debuts on PC on November 30.