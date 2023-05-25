Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

English
Follow us
Gamereactor
news
Warhammer: Vermintide 2

Warhammer: Vermintide 2 gets another lot of free DLC

Sienna players are also getting a tease of her final career.

Subscribe to our newsletter here!

* Required field
HQ

It's been over five years since the release of Warhammer: Vermintide 2, but we're still getting new content for the hack-and-slash co-op title.

Unveiled as part of Warhammer Skulls, Fatshark showcased the Karak Azgaraz DLC, which will feature three fan-favourite levels from the first game being brought back, but with a bit of a remix to keep them fresh for returning fans.

There's also a Warhammer Skulls in-game event for players to partake in from today until the 4th of June, which can unlock five red weapon variants and a new portrait frame once you've picked up 100 daemon skulls.

The fourth career for Sienna, which has eluded us so far, is set to be revealed later this year as well, so there's plenty to look forward to if you're a Vermintide 2 player.

HQ
Warhammer: Vermintide 2

Related texts



Loading next content