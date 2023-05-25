Warhammer: Vermintide 2 gets another lot of free DLC

HQ

It's been over five years since the release of Warhammer: Vermintide 2, but we're still getting new content for the hack-and-slash co-op title.

Unveiled as part of Warhammer Skulls, Fatshark showcased the Karak Azgaraz DLC, which will feature three fan-favourite levels from the first game being brought back, but with a bit of a remix to keep them fresh for returning fans.

There's also a Warhammer Skulls in-game event for players to partake in from today until the 4th of June, which can unlock five red weapon variants and a new portrait frame once you've picked up 100 daemon skulls.

The fourth career for Sienna, which has eluded us so far, is set to be revealed later this year as well, so there's plenty to look forward to if you're a Vermintide 2 player.