Warhammer: Vermintide 2 gets 60 FPS support on PlayStation 5

Fatshark has released a new update for its cooperative slasher Warhammer: Vermintide 2. The update, which is tailored to the PS5 version of the game, will see it getting a significant performance update that allows it to play at 60fps and at 1440p.

Detailed in Update 1.23, the patch notes reveal that the PS5 version has also received a range of improvements. These include shadows, and how they are cast, as well as adding screen space reflections, and improving the density of scattering. So, you can expect the game to look visually much better.

The patch notes also fixed a whole range of issues, bugs, and crashes in the game in general, and considering the list is a mighty long one, if something has been causing you issues, you can see if it was patched here.

Also released alongside this was Hotfix 1.24, which fixed an issue on PS5 and PS4 Pro, where players could not use Holsher's Map in the Chaos Wastes.

You can check out all the new performance upgrades for the PS5 version of the game today.