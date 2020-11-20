Warhammer: Vermintide 2 expanded with new Premium Career

You're watching Advertisements

If you still enjoy slaying Skaven in Fatshark's co-operative action-gem Warhammer: Vermintide 2, then perhaps you should check out today's news. The character Bardin Gorekkson has now gotten an extra career to choose from, this one being Outcast Engineer.

It is a Premium Career, which means it'll cost you money, but fortunately, it looks like good fun. This is a ranged class that uses the ultimate ability in a new way. Instead of charging a meter and unleashing whatever it is you are playing, this chap has a gatling gun that uses the very same meter as ammunition.

There are also two new weapons for Gorekkson being added, and those are the Cog Hammer and the Masterwork Pistol. He can also carry three grenades in his utility belt, so he will be more than capable of spreading death everywhere on the map.

This is the second Premium Career for Warhammer: Vermintide 2, after Markus Kruber's Grail Knight class. Check out the first images below.