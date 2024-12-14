Warhammer: Vermintide 2 drops a new map out of the blue

HQ

If you've grown a bit accustomed to Versus mode and want to play some fresh PvE action in Warhammer: Vermintide 2, then Fatshark has dropped an early Christmas treat for you in the new Forsaken Temple map.

The Forsaken Temple is a forgotten Elven temple, which leads us into the first of three missions centred around Athel Lithri, a place shrouded in mystery. The in-game event is called Verminous Dreams, and will see two more maps come our way before it is out.

The Forsaken Temple is out now if you want to play with friends, and you can check out the trailer for the map below: